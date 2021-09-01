Roger Kirkland, 77, of North Powder, died Aug. 25, 2021, at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington.
A celebration of Roger’s life will take place Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. at his home in North Powder.
George Roger Kirkland was born on Feb. 20, 1944, at La Grande to George and Maxine Kirkland. Roger attended school in North Powder and graduated from North Powder High School. He joined the Army and served from 1966 to 1968. Roger married Karen Lee Montgomery on April 4, 1968, in La Grande.
They moved to Cascade Locks in 1968 where he worked at Cascade Locks Lumber Company until they closed in 1980. They moved back home the day Mount St. Helens blew up — May 18, 1980. Roger worked for Brookshire Logging for a few years then went to work at the North Powder sawmill where he was the head sawyer until they closed. He then went to work for Jeff Hines at HNS until his retirement.
Roger enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, picking mushrooms, and hunting. In his younger days he enjoyed riding snowmobiles. Roger loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 53 years, Karen Kirkland of North Powder; his puppy, Hunter; his daughters, Stephanie and Frank of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Shawna and Brian of Union; his son, Shane and Melissa of Enterprise; nine grandkids and 11 great-grandkids; his sister, Marilyn Weatherbie of Bend; one adopted brother, Jeff and Michelle Hines of Union; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Faye Carlson, Dee Harn and Iola Irvin; his brother, Dave Kirkland; and his son, George Wesley Kirkland.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Roger, the family suggests any veterans group through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
