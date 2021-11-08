Ron Jenkins, 77, died Oct. 18, 2021, at his home in Emmett, Idaho, with his family at his side.
Ronald Clark Jenkins was born on July 19, 1944, in Ontario. He started elementary school in Ontario, attended middle school in Vale, and graduated in 1962 from Pine Eagle High School in Halfway,
Ron met Paula Tarter, and they later eloped in Payette, Idaho. Together they had two daughters. He served in the US Army from 1962 to 1965.
During his life he worked in many industries, but retired from Union Pacific Railroad after almost 30 years.
Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He especially enjoyed fishing in the ocean with family and friends. Ron and Paula enjoyed cruising and enjoyed each and every adventure.
His favorite color was green, and his favorite season was summer. He had two special pets, Woffer and P.W.
Ron was a member of the Elks. A favorite thought was saying “too cool.” His granddaughter shared that he was “fun to be around.”
Ron is survived by his wife, Paula, of Emmett, Idaho; his daughters, Lisa “Sissy” Van Arsdale and her husband, Jody, of La Grande, and Lynn “Gug” and her husband, Grant Webb, of Emmett; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and his sister, Tish Gilbert of Meridian.
Those who would like to make a memorial donation can do so to the charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.