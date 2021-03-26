Ronald Peterson
Baker City, 1960-2021
Ronald Dale Peterson, 61, of Baker City, died March 19, 2021, at his home.
To honor Ron’s wishes, there will not be a service.
Ron was born on Jan. 2, 1960, and grew up in Halfway. He graduated from Pine-Eagle High School in 1978. In 1984 he was married to Carol Sadlowsky. They moved to Baker the same year, and were together for 16 years. They had two sons, Cody and Landon.
Ron drove a log truck from the age of 19. As a logger and a true Eastern Oregonian he was proudly committed to being a woodsman and working hard for a living. As a father, Ron was adamantly devoted to making sure his kids knew how to hunt, fish, fix anything with nothing, how not to get your pickup stuck in the mountains and how to get it out if you do. Above all, he made sure his kids knew they were loved. He loved being outside, undeterred by weather or temperature. What he shorted us in years, he well overpaid in mileage. Ron was loved much more than a Dad, he will be missed much more than a Dad, and remembered for his immeasurable patience and immense size of heart that he put behind all that he did. To those of us whom he loved, Ron could only ever be accused of being generous to a fault.
Ron loved a good hunting story, was always up for a four-wheeler ride, was a firm believer in couch naps, and Sunday breakfast at the Inland. Always prepared and always on time, Ron was a legend in his own time.
He is survived by his two sons, Cody and Landon Peterson; his mother, Charlene Peterson; one brother, Bill Peterson; one sister, Sandy Mills; and numerous great friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bryan Peterson.
