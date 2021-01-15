Ronald Warbis
Baker City, 1935-2020
Ronald David Warbis, 85, of Baker City, died on Dec. 25, 2020, at his home, where lung cancer took him away physically but gave his family time for poignant conversations and loving goodbyes, powerful memories they will cherish.
True to Dad’s desire to cheer from the sidelines, he asked to be cremated and for no celebration of life or funeral.
Ronald, known as Bud or Buddy by friends and family, was born on July 8, 1935, at North Fork, Nebraska, to Joe and Lois (Cimmer) Warbis.
Bud was a farm kid who started working at a young age. He joined the Navy just out of high school and served for four years as a deep-sea rescue diver and diesel mechanic. Bud had a quick wit and would often say he was a deep-sea diver because he could walk better on the bottom of the ocean than he could swim. During his service, he served in the Korean War and became a member of the Forty and Eight, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Affairs.
Bud met his lovely bride, Ellen Baroni, in 1956 during his return to the Navy from leave. They met on a bus, where Ellen was headed back to her Catholic boarding school to finish her last two years of high school. After two years of long-distance courtship, they were married on Sept. 6, 1958. Over 61 years together, they raised two biological kids, Rusty (Sarah) Warbis and Annie (Mike) Price, along with countless other kids, as their door was always open to anyone who needed it.
Dad was happy to be the cheerleader on the sidelines for countless family events and kids’ sports but shied away from the spotlight himself. Dad loved taking long drives (to just about anywhere), shuttling grandkids to school and events, studying military history, hunting, fishing, and golfing with old buddies.
We feel blessed to have had him as our Dad, Grandpa, and Pa, his family said.
Bud is survived by his wife, Ellen, and their two children, Rusty (Sarah) and Annie (Mike); his nine beloved grandkids, Courtnie (Nathan) Dawson, Pacifique Price, Kylee Price, Mikayla Price, Kendal Collins, Viyora Price, West Price, Joe Warbis and Jessica Warbis; and his loving sister, Lynda Kenneally.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
To leave an online condolence for Bud’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
