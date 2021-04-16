Ronda Lindley
Formerly of Baker City, 1944-2021
Ronda Lindley, 76, of Eugene, and a former Baker City resident, died April 6, 2021.
Her funeral took place on April 15 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Eugene. Private burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ronda was born on Dec. 3, 1944, at Baker City to Herbert Gray and Nell Evelyn Hester. Ronda attended school in Baker City and graduated from Baker High School in 1963.
Ronda married the love of her life, Larry, on Feb. 1, 1964, in Baker City. Together they had two sons.
Ronda worked for the Oregon Food Services for 25 years. During this time she was elected state president for Oregon School Food Services. She made several trips to Washington, D.C., to meet with legislators to encourage them to continue funding school lunch programs.
She loved watching her sons play basketball, baseball and soccer. Later she really enjoyed watching all her grandkids playing sports. She was on the board of directors for the American Legion Challengers baseball team.
Ronda is survived by Larry, the love of her life for 57 years; her sons, Philip and his wife, Amy, and their two children, Joe and Sarah; and Troy and his wife, Lisa, and their two children, Jacob and Wyatt.
Ronda was preceded in death by her parents; her older sister; her brother, Gary; and two nephews, Douglas and Rodney Hester.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Challengers Baseball in her name.
Arrangements were under the direction of Musgrove Family Mortuary. You can sign the guest book at Musgrove.com.
