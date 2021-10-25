Roscoe Curry
Halfway, 1932-2021
Roscoe Samuel Curry, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, 89, died on Oct. 7, 2021, at the Sunset Estates Care Facility for Memory Loss in Ontario. He was attended to by his wife and children in his last moments.
A memorial service in honor of Roscoe will take place Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Halfway Branch. Military honors will follow at the Pine Haven Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family following the interment at the church.
Roscoe was born on March 19, 1932, in Halfway to Vernon and Della Curry. Their small family was soon joined by brother, John, and sister, Vernona. As a young man, Roscoe was a fan of the outdoors and spent much of his free time exploring the Wallowa Mountains. After graduating from Pine Eagle High School, he apprenticed in a land-surveying program, an occupation which he would fondly recall in his later years. He married Lauralee Blank and they became the parents of Gayle, Joy, Kimmy and Jayme. They later divorced.
Roscoe enlisted in the U.S. Army and trained as a paratrooper during the Korean War. Though the war ended before he could deploy overseas, he carried a spirit of patriotism throughout his life. Upon leaving the Army, Roscoe followed a job to Alaska where he worked as a surveyor for the Alaska State Department of Transportation.
Later, he met and married Edna “Sue” Dancer and together they welcomed Roscoe “Rocky” Jr. and John. This marriage would later end in divorce.
In 1980, Roscoe met Sharlene Kay Radford through the Ruralite electric cooperative magazine, and they were sealed in the Seattle LDS Temple. When they married, he became the stepfather to Rachael, Sarah, John-David, and Christian. After settling in Idaho, Roscoe and Sharlene added Rebecca, Elizabeth and Anson to their brood. While in Idaho, Roscoe worked at a Simplot processing facility, and then for a timber processing facility when the family moved to northern Idaho.
After retirement Roscoe and Sharlene relocated to his childhood hometown of Halfway. Retirement was short-lived, as he would soon take a position with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as a building maintenance technician to keep busy. Following his ‘final’ retirement he became known as the “little old man who rode his bike around town” and would laughingly compete with children for the candy thrown during town parades.
Roscoe was a gentle soul who saw the best in everyone. His children adored his nature: his “dad jokes” never ceased to draw both laughter and groans from his children. Roscoe never met a person whom he didn’t see as a friend. He loved to serve others. When learning of neighbors’ hardships, he would be the first to arrive at their doors with his tools ready to fix whatever was wrong.
A few years following his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Roscoe moved into a facility where he spent his final years in the care of Sunset Estate’s fantastic staff.
Roscoe is survived by his wife Sharlene; his brother, John (Billie) Curry; his step-sister Louise (Dave) Clark; his children Gayle (Merlin) Voss, Joy (Monte) Spurgeon, Kimmy (Mike) Wickline, Jayme (Stephen) Clark, Roscoe Curry Jr., John Curry, Rachael (Nathan) Andeberg, Sarah (Chris) Bingle, John-David (Melinda) Chaffee, Christian (Max) Morrison, Rebecca (Josh) Porter, Elizabeth (Clinton) Dale, and Anson (Minie) Curry. Roscoe is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will forever honor his name. We love you Dad!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Della; his sister, Vernona (Jerry Ray); and his infant daughter, Deseret.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in Roscoe’s memory, the family suggests the Wounded Warrior Foundation, Gary Sinise Foundation or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Halfway, Oregon Branch, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
