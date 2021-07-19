Rowena Royal
Baker City, 1931-2021
It is with heavy hearts that her family marks the death of one of the sweetest ladies on this earth, Rowena Mary Royal, 89, who died peacefully in her sleep June 24, 2021, early in the morning at Settler’s Park Memory Care in Baker City.
Rowena Mary Paulus was born on Aug. 11, 1931, at Los Angeles to Walter and Mabel (Briggs) Paulus, and sister, Joan Sanders, who was to become her best friend — they laughed all the time! As a young child, she contracted tuberculosis, depending heavily on her family, especially her mother, for two years of her life. Rowena attended Franklin High School in Los Angeles and was a member of the drill team.
She married Benedict C. Lager (Lucky), and they had two sons, Terry Michael Lager and Thomas Allan Lager. They later divorced. When the boys and her nephew, James Sanders, were young, Rowena and her sister took pride in choosing a theme and sewing matching Halloween costumes for the local school parade. On a few occasions, they walked away with awards for their creative efforts.
On Sept. 9, 1967, she married the love of her life, Leland Harry Royal, in Saugus, California. Rowena worked as a bank teller at Crocker Citizens National Bank until she and Lee moved to Pinehurst, California. She never missed a sporting event that the kids participated in from Pop Warner through high school. Lee ran a road crew through the Kings Canyon Park while she enjoyed reading and sewing as she was an accomplished seamstress (and knitting as well). She would sew shirts for the whole family and could repair and patch any article of clothing, which she did on a regular basis for the neighbors’ kids as well. She also loved to cook and feed people, making sure everyone always had enough to eat. She ALWAYS had chocolate chip cookies for everyone, just like her mother had.
Upon Lee’s retirement, they moved to Baker City, with plans to be near her sister and her son, Thomas.
Unfortunately, her sister passed away only months before their arrival.
Rowena was happiest when she was with her family and she never got tired of spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed very special relationships with several of her friends, her daughter, Linda Royal, and her niece, Michele Juba.
Her last 3 1/2-plus years were spent at Settler’s Park Assisted Living and then Memory Care. She loved the people there and they loved her (they even let her keep her cat, Taffy, in her room). We will forever be grateful for the loving care that they provided for her there; and also the tender care of the Heart ’N Home Hospice staff, her family said. Thank you!
It’s interesting how many wonderful memories come flooding back at a time like this, it’s so strange the sadness and the relief combined that also comes. For the Lager, Royal, Juba, and Sanders families, knowing she is at peace and reunited with Lee, her folks and sister is very comforting to us all. We will always remember her smile and her laughter! She will surely be missed.
Rowena is survived by her sons, Terry Lager, Tom Lager and his wife, Betty; Lee’s children (who she considered her own), Linda Royal, Brad Royal and Cliff Royal; her grandchildren, Errin (Neil) Rust, Kelly (Tim) Nork, Misty Roberts, Jake Lager, Grace Lager, and her stepgranddaughter, Tami (Ken) Simon; as well as several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her niece, Michele (Robert) Juba and her nephew, James (Sharen) Sanders.
Rowena was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mabel Paulus; her beloved husband, Leland Royal; and her sister, Joan Sanders.
Memorial contributions can be made to Best Friends of Baker through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Rowena’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.