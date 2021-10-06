Ruth Chadwick
Ruth Olevia Chadwick, 89, died peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 23, 2021.
Ruth requested no services be held. You may want to gather with fellow friends and share Ruthie stories, many at her expense.
Ruth was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi. She braved two years at Bob Jones University. While working in Jackson at the Deposit Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., she met banker Bill Chadwick. They married and moved to Tillamook in 1954, where Bill begin his career with the US Bank and Ruth was a mother and homemaker. In 1960 the family moved to Baker. When the children were in high school, Ruth began working as a caseworker for Adult and Family Services (AFS). The family moved to Gladstone in 1972. Ruth continued working with AFS in Gladstone, Oregon City, and West Linn. She was a meticulous and dedicated civil servant.
Living in Oregon for over 67 years, she never lost her Southern accent. When asked where she was from, she would say Southern Portland. Her nicknames were Peaches, Magnolia Blossom, and Big Ruthie. She was statuesque with perfect hair and long, manicured nails. Friends describe her as feisty, devilish, determined, independent, strong, smart, opinionated, honest, kind, gracious, gorgeous, a good friend, a Southern lady but no Southern Belle, and having a great sense of humor. She described herself as “plain as an old shoe” but she had diamonds on the soles of her shoes. She likened herself to a magpie, being so attracted to shiny, glittery things. Friend Michelle said, “I always admired the way Ruth would listen and take in ideas that were not necessarily in alignment with her views. Ruth is a force of nature.”
Ruth loved shopping, shrimp, gizzards, grits, black-eyed peas, watching birds and squirrels, hair day, family, and friends. When younger, she was skilled at golf and duplicate bridge. Excited and childlike at Christmas, she loved to give and receive gifts. She had a reputation for finding and opening her gifts early. She disliked cooking, hiking, and gardening. In jest, she would occasionally strangle friends and strangers who had small necks, saying their necks rattled around in her hands like a little chicken neck. Despite this behavior, she had many lifelong and longtime friends. As a parent and friend, she was strict, loving, fair, fun, and she listened. She will be dearly missed.
Ruth is survived by two children, Chris and Kelly; nephews, nieces, and many good friends of all ages.
Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Bill; her mother, Theodosia (Dosia); her sisters, Billie Jean and Betty June; and the perfect husband and father, Bill.
Thank you to the caregivers at Tanner Assisted Living and Providence Hospice Care, her family said.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite nonpolitical charity in her name. She supported the State of Montana Arboretum www.umt.edu/arboretum/support and The Salvation Army.
