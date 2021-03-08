Ruth Huey
Formerly of Sumpter, 1937-2021
Ruth Huey, 83, formerly of Sumpter, died March 4, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.
She will be buried this summer at Parkston, South Dakota.
Ruth was born on May 12, 1937, in rural Alexandria, South Dakota, to Wesley and Opal Letcher.
Ruth is survived by her children, Terry, Doug, Diana (Rick Noe), Ron (Lynna Cuevas) and Linda (Rick Stumpf).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.