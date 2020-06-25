Ruth Kelley
Baker City, 1927-2020
Opal Ruth Kelley, 92, of Baker City, died June 17, 2020, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City.
At her request, a service will not be held.
Ruth was born on Sept. 15, 1927, at Lowry, Arkansas, to Jerry and Dovie (Nichols) Cain. She went to school in Parthenan, Arkansas. She was married to Loyd Kelley on Oct. 1, 1944, in Parthenan.
Ruth worked as laundry supervisor from October 1970 through July 2000, at the hospital in Lakeview.
Our sweet momma and granny left this earth to live eternally with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family said. Oh, happy day for her, but we will always miss her.
She was small in stature but mighty in love, and her family was her life. She loved cooking our favorite meals and taking care of us; she just wanted us to be with her, her family said.
She lived her last three-plus years at Meadowbrook Place. She liked playing bingo, listening to the musicians who came to play for the residents, going to church, and Bible study.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty Jane and her husband, Dave, and Janice and husband, Dennis; her sister, Juanita; her grandchildren, Kim, Janice and husband, Jim, Tracy and her husband, Dennis, and Kelle and her husband, Mitch; her great-grandchildren, Kelby and her husband, Jacob, Rheann and her husband, Jesse, Alexander and his wife, Tayler, Aryn and her husband, Andy, and Ben, Xander, Christin, Cayn, Sierra, Sydney, Joey, Claire, Makayla and Tayson; and her great-great-grandsons, Brysen and Caden.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd; her parents, Jerry and Dovie Cain; her sister, Marie; and her brothers, Walter, Lee, Jake, Marion and Bill.
To leave an online condolence for Ruth’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
