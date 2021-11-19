Ruthella Sue (Ruthie) Crim, 87, of Baker City, died Nov. 14, 2021, at Meadowbrook Place with her family at her side.
Ruthie embraced life wholeheartedly and, in return, was blessed with a life full of love, fun, family, and friends.
Ruthie and her twin sister, Rosie, were born on Sept. 10, 1934, in Wenatchee, Washington. The twins completed the family of Duke and Gladys Phelps and brother Jim. She spent her early years on an apple orchard in Washington, then moved to a ranch outside of Baker in the fifth grade, where she nurtured an enduring love of animals. In 1952 she graduated from Baker High School and won the crown of Baker County Rodeo Queen.
In 1954, Ruthie married her sweetheart Harvey (Bud) Crim on his return from the Navy, and the pair were soon blessed with three children: Debbie, Lou Ann and Clay. Ruthie found great happiness and meaning in all aspects of her life: with her family and home life, with her work as an accountant, at Granite where she spent time with her twin and best friend, Rosie, and where her hunting skill earned her the moniker of “Lady Buckskin,” and with the friends she made everywhere along the way, including her fellow members of Soroptimist of Baker County and the Garden Club of Baker County.
The loved ones left behind include her husband, Harvey (Bud) Crim; her daughter, Lou Ann Charbonnier; her son, Clay Crim and his wife, Theresa; her son-in-law, Milo Goss, and his wife, Toni. Grandchildren include MJ Goss and his wife, Becky, Tony Charbonnier, Kristin Charbonnier, Caleb Crim, Jacob Crim and Lucas Crim. Great-grandchildren include Miles Goss, Owen Goss and Lily Goss.
Ruthie was preceded in death by her mother and father; her daughter, Debbie Goss; her brother, Jim Phelps; and her sister, Rosie Pedracini.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.