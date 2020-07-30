Sally Farmer
Baker City, 1932-2020
It is with the deepest sadness that the family of Sally Anne Farmer announces the passing of their beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
“Grandma Sally,” 88, died peacefully at her Baker City home on July 25, 2020.
Visitations will be at Coles Funeral Home, 1950 Place St., on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with limited space to ensure social distancing. A graveside funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Clifford. Face masks will be required at both the visitation and graveside services.
Sally joined this world on Feb. 19, 1932, as the second child to Lila Grace Friedly and her first husband. She was born in rural Redwing, Kansas. When she was a small child, her family moved to Oregon, where she spent her childhood living on a sheep ranch near John Day and Kimberly, Oregon. She took pride in taking care of the bummer lambs that had lost their mothers. Her family moved to Baker when she was a teenager, and she graduated in the 1950 class of Baker High School.
On June 27, 1948, she married the love of her life, Clifford George Farmer Jr. She spent the first phase of her married life as a homemaker. Together they raised their three children, Karen Anne Eck, Kay Marie Patterson, and Kipton George Farmer. In 1958, they started the family business, Cliff’s Saws and Cycles, on Tenth Street in Baker City. As the kids went off on their own, Sally began doing the office work at the shop where she continued to work until just recently.
“Grandma Sally” was often accompanied at the shop by her many grandchildren. Sally and Cliff enjoyed traveling across the U.S. on their Honda Goldwing, and their grandchildren were always delighted when they showed up on the motorcycle for a visit.
Sally enjoyed riding her bicycle, picking huckleberries, cooking, sewing, studying the Bible, and spending time with her family. Family was very important to Sally, and she could often be found down at the Inland Café enjoying food and many laughs with them.
Sally was a longtime member of the Baker United Methodist Church, active in all aspects of the life of the congregation. She touched many lives as a Sunday school teacher, a leader in adult Bible study groups and a layman minister, and she invested in youth through church activities and the Scouting troop. Sally was quick to reach out to anyone in need of her care. She served in nearly every leadership capacity with the church board and the United Methodist Women’s group.
She took great pride in hosting her annual UMW Christmas party. Sally was always a part of the Methodist potlucks, ice cream socials, funeral dinners, and other church events and was known for eating only after the last person was served and staying to clean until the final dish was done.
Sally is survived by her brother, Darrell Bales; her children, Karen Eck, Kay Patterson and Kip Farmer; her grandchildren, Lori Buschke, Jeanie Dexter, Stephanie Eck, Jessica Eck, Jason Waldrop and Brad Waldrop; her great-grandchildren, Cody Buschke, Brett Buschke, Sarah Rea, Ryan Buschke, Elizabeth Rea, Amanda Buschke, Hayden Waldrop, Braxton Waldrop, Meadoh Waldrop, Maddox Waldrop, Katelyn Buschke and Gemma Waldrop; and her great-great-grandchildren, Callie Brown and Chloe Buschke.
Sally was preceded in death by her mother, Lila Bales; her husband, Clifford Farmer Jr.; her sisters, Roberta and Patricia; her brother, Dennis; and her sister-in-law, Bertha.
Memorial contributions can be made in Sally’s name to the Baker City United Methodist Church through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle for Sally or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.