Sally Touche-Moser
Enterprise, 1938-2020
Artist Sally Touche-Moser, 83, of The Almond Tree Studio, died peacefully in her home in Enterprise on April 17, 2021.
All are invited to share their stories of remembrance at Sally’s home in a celebration of life open house on June 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 404 Depot St. in Enterprise.
Sally was born on Feb. 5, 1938, at Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Bothell High School, received her master’s degree in Engineering from Washington State University, and worked in Boeing’s Engineering and Illustration Departments before serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Throughout her life, Sally wore many a hat — artist, illustrator, barrel racer, rodeo queen, engineer, nurse, carpenter, interior decorator, gardener, seamstress, inspirational speaker, business entrepreneur, culinary experimenter, and tea party extraordinaire, but her favorite titles were wife, mother, Gigi (Gorgeous Grandmother), aunt, sister, friend, and hostess.
Anyone who knew Sally described her as creative, energetic, talented, and a “real go-getter.” She had one goal in life, to be a blessing to others and not a burden. To her friends and family she was therapist, adviser, how-to guru, and cheerleader. Given any dark cloud, Sally could find a rainbow. She was fond of saying, “And this too shall pass.” Her legacy of hope and optimism will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew her.
Those she’ll meet in Heaven include her parents, Claude and Alice Touchette, and her loving husband, Wolfgang Moser.
Sally is survived by four children, Cami McFarland of Boise, Brett Camplejohn and his wife, Kang Hwa, of Marysville, Washington, Carrise Murray of Joseph, and Candra Campbell and her husband, Michael, of Marble, North Carolina; 25 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, William Touchette and his wife, Rae, of Bainbridge Island, Washington; her nephew, Cory Touchette; and her dearest friend, Sally Hewitt of Baker City.
