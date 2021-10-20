Samuel Orr

Samuel F. Orr, 70, formerly of Haines, died Sept. 21, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. A celebration of his life will take place in the spring of 2022, when it can be outdoors, as the family does not want anyone else to endure the hardship of the COVID virus. A memorial heavy equipment procession is planned to follow with a reception for family and friends at The Frontier in Haines.
Samuel F. Orr was born on May 28, 1951, in Lewellen, Nebraska, the first of six children born to Ted and Virginia Orr. His younger spunky years were spent on family ranches in Colorado and Wyoming. Sam was drafted during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Alaska as part of a construction battalion. There he met and later married his wife, Kathy. The new family started on Sam’s family ranch in Colorado but later moved to Haines.
Once settled in Haines, the family raised cattle, hay, grass, and drove farm and cattle truck. Eventually the trucks transitioned into an excavation business that focused on road and infrastructure projects, mining and reclamation, as well as many other various areas. The business moved to Roosevelt, Washington, in 2005 to assist in mineral reclamation. It is there that Sam settled and built a life with his new companion, Alicia Profitt.
Throughout his life, Sam loved to be outdoors, working at his latest job site, chatting with friends about business opportunities, and telling stories from yesterday over a shared drink. Sam is known for those tall tales, his quick laugh, and his hardworking and ambitious nature.
Sam is survived by his mother, Virginia Orr; his wife, Kathy; his three children, Theodore (wife Laura), Tyson (wife Sheila), and Kylie (husband Scott); four grandsons and four granddaughters; siblings, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made to your local FFA or 4-H chapter in Sam’s honor through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. To leave an online condolence for Sam’s family, go to www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.