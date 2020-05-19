Sandra Allison
Baker City, 1937-2020
Sandra Claire Allison, 83, of Baker City, died on May 14, 2020, at Juniper Meadows Adult Foster Home in Baker City.
There will be a private family gathering.
Sandra was born on March 29, 1937, at Baker City to Richard and Dora Mae (Radabaugh) Stewart. She was raised and educated in Baker City. After graduating from high school she worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and at the Little Pig Drive-In as a carhop. In 1958 Sandra moved to Portland with her son, Greg, and got a job at the Triple xxx Drive-In. She later worked as a nursing assistant at both St. Vincent and Emanuel hospitals.
Sandra married Kenneth Allison in 1960 and in 1969 they had a son, Kimmie Val Allison. Kenneth passed away in 1971. Sandra then moved to Troutdale, Oregon, for a short time and later to the Hazel Dell and Vancouver, Washington, area. She worked in nursing homes and for a short time helped in an optometrist office.
In 1973 she married Gilbert Gonzales in Reno, Nevada. They eventually moved to the Ocean Park/Long Beach, Washington, area where she went to work for Marsh’s Free Museum. Marsh’s is a famous tourist shop on the coast, and she enjoyed working there and loved the coast and beach.
During their marriage, Gil and Sandra bought a motor home, and they logged many miles and fun times in it, especially when traveling to Arizona and Las Vegas. In 2015 Gil passed away and she was left alone. In November 2019, due to ill health, she returned home to Baker City to be near her brother and the family.
Sandra is survived by her sons, Gregory Welter and Kimmie Val Allison, both of Vancouver, Washington; her ex-daughter-in-law, Fredi Madsen; her grandchildren, Tiffany and Brandy Welter (Ho); and her brother, David Burris.
Sandra was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Clara Radabaugh; her father, Dick; her mother and stepdad, Roy and Dora Burris; and her sister, Debra DeCeine Burris Bradley.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Sandra, the family suggests Best Friends of Baker through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
