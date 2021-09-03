‘Sandy’ Palmer

Alexandra “Sandy” Boyd Palmer, 91, of Baker City, died Aug. 26, 2021, at Memory Lane Home Residential Care in Baker City.
A memorial service will be held in her honor Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2177 First St. The Rev. Aletha Bonebrake will conduct the ceremony. Friends will be invited to join the family for a reception following the service.
Alexandra was born on June 1, 1930, at Bothell, Washington, to Victor and Camilla (Winslow) Boyd. She graduated from Bothell High School in 1947, and on Nov. 26, 1949, she married Lt. George Palmer at Snohomish, Washington. Sandy and George raised four children together in their Albany home: George, Rob, Nod and Heather.
Sandy was proud to be a homemaker — she enjoyed gardening, gambling, playing bridge and cribbage, and knitting. She was a member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church and the American Cribbage Congress. Sandy embraced friends old and new wherever she went, every day of her life.
She is survived by her sons, Rob (Betty) Palmer of Baker City, and Nod (Linda) Palmer of Union; her daughter, Heather (Mark) Johnson of Baker City; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and god-children.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, George Clarence Palmer; her son, George Stephen Palmer; her brother, Robert Alexander Boyd; and two sisters, Jane Poage and Camilla Jurgens.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Columbarium Fund through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
