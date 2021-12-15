Sandy Watson
Boise, 1949-2021
Helen Sandra Watson, 72, of Boise, died Dec. 4, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center with her daughter, Michelle, and her granddaughter, Alexis, by her side.
A celebration of life with family and friends whom she was loved and missed by will take place at a later date in Baker City.
Sandy was born on Sept. 23, 1949, in Lakeview to William and Lois Strong. Growing up, life began with love for her family; her father whom she adored, her mother and younger brother, Doug. She enjoyed sharing fond memories of riding motorcycles with Doug as adolescents and baking with her mom. Although her father died when she was just a child, her memories of him clung on for a lifetime.
After graduation from high school, she attended Bible college. While in her first marriage, she had her eldest child, Tracy, and while married to Rodger Watson, she had Michelle. A Christian upbringing for their girls was important to Sandy and Rodger, so for years Sandy taught computer classes at the private school they attended to pay for the tuition. Her knowledge of computers was vast and she enjoyed teaching students how to write programming codes.
When Tracy and Michelle were older, Sandy worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield. One of her main jobs was to assist customers over the phone and although there was a quota to meet, she felt it was more important to hear the customer, empathize and truly try to assist them. She felt great joy in helping them and it earned her many accolades.
Sandy had a huge love for painting, crafting and gardening. She learned oil painting from watching Bob Ross on TV, and she would create beautiful nature scenes for years. Arts and crafts were her world, scrapbooking to cross-stitch and everything in between; she created her last Thanksgiving wreath from scratch only weeks prior to her passing. In gardening, she found peace. It was a place to teach her daughters how things grow or a quiet place to tend and pray.
Sandy’s family continued to be her first priority; always being the “best mommy” and advocate for Tracy in her struggles with multiple sclerosis, talking on the phone every day to Michelle about everything under the sun and hearing about how her grandkitties and doggie were doing, and loving her granddaughter, Alexis, more than she will ever know. It was important to not just be a mom, but to be a friend, a support and a prayer partner. Her greatest joys were to celebrate the achievements of “three girls” and her son in love, Kody, whether big or small, she was always so proud of them.
When Sandy was just a young girl, she began attending church and created her bond with God. Over the years, she grew stronger in her faith and loved attending church, the last being Life Church. She taught her three girls how important it was to keep Jesus first and she remained strong in her faith until her last breath, telling Michelle and Alexis “she was in Jesus’ arms.”
Survivors include her daughters, Tracy Fass of Boise, and Michelle Watson and Kody Robinson of Waldport; her granddaughter, Alexis Watson of Waldport; her nieces and nephew, Dawn Strong, Shawn Strong, Heather Coliten and William “Billy” Strong; several great-nieces and nephews and multiple nieces and nephews from her former marriage to Rodger.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lois Strong; her brother, Douglas Strong; and her former husband, Rodger Watson.
Memorial contributions can be made to PXE International through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum (PXE) is a disease which Sandy battled her whole life. In her last moments, she expressed how much is yet unknown; please help fund research in honor of her. To light a candle in Sandy’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.