Scott Griffith
Baker City, 1955-2021
Scott George Griffith, 65, of Baker City, passed away Feb. 4, 2021, with his family by his side.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled later.
Scott was born on July 18, 1955, at Baker City to Ira and Carleen Griffith. He graduated from Baker High School in 1973. He worked for Cook & Emele from 1973 until his retirement.
Scott married Donna Smock on July 6, 1974. Together they raised three sons. He loved to go fishing and hunting, camping in the mountains, and harassing his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Griffith of Baker City; his mother, Carleen Griffith of Baker City; brothers, Kevin Griffith of Baker City and Lawrence Griffith of Vanderpool, Texas; his sons, Jeremy Griffith (Heather) of Boise, Brian Griffith of Baker City and Joseph Griffith (Morgan) of Baker City; and his grandchildren, Isaac, Liam, Johnny, Jayden and Jordan, and special granddaughter, Shelby; and numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ira C. Griffith; his brother, David Griffith; and his sister, Suzann Griffith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
