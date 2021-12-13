Sharon Davis

Sharon Rose Davis, 75, a longtime Florence resident and former Baker City resident, died Nov. 12, 2021, after a yearlong struggle with cancer.
There will not be a funeral.
Sharon’s cremains will be scattered at her favorite beach where she spent many hours searching for the perfect agate. Her search is over but her memory lives on.
Sharon was born on Dec. 22, 1945, in Baker, where she attended St. Francis Academy for 12 years, graduating in 1964. After obtaining her master’s degree in education from Eastern Oregon College, Sharon taught grade school for five years, starting in a one-room school in Oxbow, then on to Brooklyn Elementary in Baker, and following up with brief stints in Ontario and Eugene.
She ran a small retail store next to the U of O for a short time before moving into a hospital administration career at both Sacred Heart in Eugene and later Peace Health in Florence. She finished her career in the banking business in Florence.
Sharon will be remembered for her love of life and people. Many were the single elderly folks whom Sharon personally visited on the holidays to brighten their lives. On Halloween she would show up at their door in full costume with a gift for the single elderly person living there. At Christmas it was Sharon as Santa who visited all the ancients with a special gift and cheer for all. Sharon was always doing something special for her fellow friends. She was witty and positive and so much fun to be around. She will be missed.
Sharon is survived by her sisters, Mary, Carolyn, Barbara, Kathy, Threse and Betty; as well as her brothers, Dennis, Tom and David.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Rhoda Davis; her sister, Helen; and her brothers, Bob, Andy, John and Mike.
