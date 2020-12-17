Sharon Jaensch
Baker City, 1945-2020
Sharon A. “Sherry” Jaensch, 75, of Baker City, died in the early hours of Dec. 13, 2020, at her home in Settler’s Park Assisted Living Community.
A celebration gathering will take place Friday, Dec. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave.
Sherry was born on Jan. 28, 1945, at Baker City to John and Bertha Lee. Her father, John, was an officer in the Navy, so she spent a large part of her childhood moving from state to state until she came to reside in Baker City with her grandmother, Lida E. Howe.
Sherry graduated from Baker High School in 1963. She married Gerald F. (Gary) Jaensch on Sept. 7, 1963, in the First Lutheran Church in Baker City. They were married for 48 years when he passed away on Jan. 28, 2011.
Gary and Sherry had two children, Timothy B. Jaensch, born on Nov. 19, 1968, and Lisa M. Jaensch, born on May 14, 1972.
Sherry was blessed with six grandchildren: Rylen Jaensch of Baker City, Ashlee Possen (Landon), Casey Jaensch (Kelli) and Kaylee Jaensch of Minot, North Dakota, and Kody Younger (Ashley) and Lillyanna Wilson of Baker City. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren: Brantley and Addison Younger (Kody) of Baker City, and Ryker, Braylee and Kenlee Possen (Ashlee) of Minot.
Sherry dedicated her life to being a foster parent and being a child advocate through CASA of Eastern Oregon.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Tim and Erica Jaensch, and Lisa and John Wilson; along with her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha Lee; her grandmother, Lida E. Howe; and her husband, Gary Jaensch.
Memorial contributions can be made to CASA of Eastern Oregon through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Sherry’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.