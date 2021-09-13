Cheryl Rae “Sherry” Worster, 71, passed away peacefully at the family home in Baker City on Sept. 7, 2021. Her husband, Delbert, was with her. She and Delbert were soulmates from the moment they met in La Junta High School.
Sherry was born on Sept. 14, 1949, at La Junta, Colorado, to Roy and Ruth (Snelson) Conyers. Sherry was one of the kindest-hearted people you could ever meet. Her early life in La Junta was wrapped around caring for her dogs and cats. As a child, she was able to singlehandedly nurse a pet dog through distemper by providing almost round-the-clock care. Her love of animals remained strong up until her passing.
As an adult, she demonstrated incredible internal strength. One example: Having three VERY active boys, she came to be on a first-name basis with emergency room personnel in most of the various communities where the family lived. Delbert’s work took them to various parts of Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. Sherry was their foundation.
Another example: When Sherry’s mother began dealing with Alzheimer’s, Sherry and Delbert disrupted their life in Arizona to move back to La Junta to help care for her mother.
It was around this time that Sherry started pursuing a passion for documenting the extensive Parker/Snelson/Silva family history. That effort is still accurately introducing hundreds of family members to their ancestry.
Sherry is missed and will be missed, for a long time to come.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert, and their three sons, Jeremy (Traci), Jason, and Justin (Angela). Sherry and Delbert were blessed with six grandsons, Garrett, Chance, Dylan, Ian, Deklan and Daxtan; and two great-grandchildren, Jadyn and Sophia. Sherry is also survived by her brother, Ken Conyers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sandy Hughes.
