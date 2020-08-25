Shirley Schurman
Baker City, 1938-2020
Shirley A. Schurman, 82, of Baker City, died peacefully on Aug. 16, 2020, at Meadowbrook Place.
There will not be a service. Shirley just said, “remember me kindly.”
Shirley was born on April 12, 1938, to Roy and Mildred Mellecker. She grew up in Bothell, Washington.
Shirley married her first husband in 1954; they had met while attending church. Then in 1987, she married Robert Schurman, and they were together 29 years.
Shirley had a career at Boeing in Everett, Washington. She loved spring, working in her garden, crossword puzzles, and taking care of her cats. She had many friends and neighbors she also enjoyed visiting. She loved life and lived it; she especially enjoyed “making memories.” When asking Shirley about memorable dates or times in her life, she answered “1942 until now.” She will truly be missed and will live on in our hearts.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Chris Frizzell; her son, Rick (Jaimie) Burtis; her sisters, Linda Andrews and Nancy Oppegard; and her nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael Burtis and Brian Burtis; her parents, Roy and Mildred Mellecker; her brother, John Mellecker; and her sister, Mary Monson.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Shirley may do so to either the American Heart Association or Best Friends of Baker (animal shelter and rescue) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.