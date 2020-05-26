‘Shorty’ Welch
Richland, 1944-2020
Leon D. “Shorty” Welch, 75, a longtime resident of the Vernonia and Richland communities, died May 20, 2020, at his home in Richland.
Shorty was born on June 21, 1944, at North Platte, Nebraska, the son of the late Wayne Lester and Idris Inez (Dillon) Welch. As a young child he moved with his family from Nebraska to the Vernonia community, where he was raised and received his education having been a graduate of Vernonia High School.
Following his graduation, he worked in the logging industry until he enlisted in the United States Army in June 1965 at Portland.
Upon his return from Vietnam and honorable discharge from the Army, Shorty made his home in the Vernonia community and worked with numerous logging companies in the area. Eventually, he made his way up to Alaska where he also worked in the logging industry for close to 30 years. Shorty enjoyed his retirement in Richland for 20 years.
Among his special interests, he enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends, hunting and fishing with his brothers and nephews, cutting firewood, and making friends everywhere he went.
Shorty is survived by his son and daughter in-law, Michael and Cody Welch of Sheridan, Wyoming; his two brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne “Larry” and Lorna Welch of British Columbia, Canada, and Darwin Lee and Linda Welch of Vernonia; his sister, Darlene Faye Mcleod of Vernonia; and his sister and brother-in-law, Gayle Rogene and Clifford Yokley of Atwater, California; his three grandchildren, Kyler Canun Welch of Oklahoma, Scout Avery Welch of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Grace Ann Dahlen of Sheridan,Wyoming; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Shorty was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Lester and Idris Inez Welch, and his brother, Ronald “Ron” Welch.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Shorty, the family suggests Creating Memories (helping those children with ability in their challenges to enjoy hunting, fishing, camping and more) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
