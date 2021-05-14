Jamie ‘Skip’ Weiss
Baker City, 1965-2021
Jamie Joseph Weiss, 55, also known to many as “Skip,” sadly died April 11, 2021, in Baker City.
A private family service will take place in his hometown of Reno, Nevada.
Skip was born on April 17, 1965, at Reno to Judith Weiss. He spent his childhood in Reno where he attended Wooster High School, and greatly enjoyed fishing on the Truckee River. He later moved to Baker City, where he remained until his death.
Skip was a very talented craftsman, specializing in carpentry, masonry and art. He could create just about anything he put his mind to. His hobbies included fishing, target shooting, woodworking, archery, and camping. He dreamed of building a mini house on his Freightliner and traveling the country, stopping along the way to visit his children and grandchildren that he loved so deeply.
Skip sincerely had a heart of pure gold, always finding the means to help others going through hard times. Even when he had nothing to give he always found a way to make people smile. The love he held for his children and family was beyond measure. Sadly, the burden of trauma and addiction took him from us far too soon.
Skip is survived by his daughter, Amanda White; his son, David Weiss; his granddaughter, Amelia, and grandson, Edison; his mother, Judy; his brother, Chris; his sisters, Amy and Jody; and his uncles, David and Carson.
Skip was preceded in death by his son, Jacob Weiss.
Skip’s passing truly leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved him. He will be deeply missed and remembered for the joy that he brought into our lives. May he finally be at peace and know how greatly he was loved. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
