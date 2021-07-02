Stanley Grove
Baker City, 1938-2021
Stanley Norris Grove, 82, of Baker City, died June 26, 2021.
Memorial services will take place at a later date.
Stanley was born on Aug. 14, 1938, the oldest of seven children. As a young child, his family and friends gave him the nickname of Boone, as in Daniel Boone. He was known to be extremely accurate with a single rubber beanie flipper, BB gun or his .22 rifle. He was rarely ever seen without a fishing pole or a hunting rifle.
He married Vivian “Dolores” Spencer at the age of 16. They had five children: Chucky, Jimmy, Richie, Cindy and Tony. They later divorced.
Stanley was a hard worker his whole life, from doing odd jobs to working at the local lumber mill.
He became a truck driver for George Reed, hauling lime rock off Marble Creek Pass, which was known to be quite a treacherous road. He was also a log truck driver, which is what he really enjoyed. He then bought his first log truck. After owning several log trucks over the years the logging business slowed down. He decided to sell out and move to Alaska to work on the pipeline in 1974. He was an original ice road trucker! He was amused by the television show after he retired and often remarked how fake it was.
After the pieline was completed, Stanley continued to drive freight and tanker trucks in Alaska. He also worked in a large gold mining operation in Livengood, Alaska, operating excavators, drag lines and cats. He then bought a piece of property on the Klutina River near Copper Center, Alaska, and developed it into a successful campground and fishing camp. He soon bought a small jetboat and began guiding fishing trips on the Klutina. He was an expert river guide and was featured on the Discovery Channel series “River Monsters.” The episode still reruns to this day.
Stanley developed many friendships through the years. Anyone who knew him loved him and his stories — and there were a lot of them! He was known to be very generous, almost to a fault. He also had a lot of help from some very good friends developing the campground. There are too many to name, but you know who you are and he never stopped talking about how he couldn’t have done it without you. A special thanks to Nic and Joanne, as well as Wayne and Mary, for their dedication to helping Stanley and trying to keep him organized, which was no small task.
Stanley developed dementia in his early 70s, so the decision was made to sell the campground to Stephanie Holcomb, and it is still a successful operation to this day.
Stanley then moved back to Baker City and lived with Jim and Mary Jo. He also lived with his youngest son, Tony, and his wife, Dawn, for a while in Montana. Stanley loved to drive and until his last five years or so saw the speed limit sign as a “suggestion.” Anyone who rode with him knew that. They also knew was an excellent driver, never having an accident his whole driving career except when his brakes went out on Marble Creek Pass Road and, if not for a lone fir tree, would have died going over a 200-foot cliff.
There was never a dull moment when he was around!
Stanley is survived by his brother, Lyle (Ruthie) Grove; his sisters, Norma Barnett, Diane “Pat” Davis, and Marianna (Donna Snodgrass) Spence; his sons, Charles “Chuck” Grove, James “Jim” (Mary Jo) Grove), and Richard “Rick” Grove; his daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” (Roy) Baird; his daughter-in-law, Dawn (Tony) Grove; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Stanley was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Spence; his father, Stanley “Jack” Grove; his stepdad, Elwood Spence; his brothers, Gerald Grove and Jimm Spance; his son, Tony Grove; also his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
