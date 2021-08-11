Stanley Norris Grove
1938-2021
Stanley Norris Grove was born Aug. 14, 1938, and died June 26, 2021. He was the oldest of seven children.
As a young child, his family and friends gave him the nickname of Boone, as in “Daniel Boone.” He was known to be extremely accurate with a single rubber beanie flipper, BB gun, or his .22 rifle. He was rarely seen without a fishing pole or a hunting rifle.
He married Vivian “Dolores” Spencer at the age of 16. They had five children; Chucky, Jimmy, Richie, Cindy and Tony. They later divorced.
Stanley was a hard worker his whole life, from doing odd jobs to working at the local lumber mill.
Stanley became a truck driver for George Reed, hauling lime rock off Marble Creek Pass, which was known to be quite a treacherous road. He was also a log truck driver which is what he really enjoyed.
He then bought his first log truck. After owning several log trucks over the years, the logging business slowed down. He decided to sell out and move to Alaska to work on the pipeline in 1974. He was an original ice road trucker!
He was amused by the television show after he retired and often remarked how fake it was.
After the pipeline was completed, he continued to drive freight and tanker trucks in Alaska. He also worked in a large gold mine operation in Livengood, Alaska, operating excavators, drag lines and cats.
He then bought a piece of property on the Klutina River near Copper Center, Alaska, and developed it into a successful campground and fishing camp. He soon bought a small jet boat and began guiding fish trips on the Klutina.
He was an expert river guide and was a feature on Discovery Channel, River Monsters. The episode is still in re-run showing to this day.
Stanley developed many friendships through the years. Anyone that knew him loved him and his stories and there were a lot of them! He was known to be very generous, almost to a fault.
He also had a lot of help from some very good friends developing the campground. There are too many to name, but you know who you are and he never stopped talking about how he couldn't have done it without you.
I owe a special thanks to Nic and Joanne, as well as Wayne and Mary, for their dedication to helping Stanley and trying to keep him organized, which was no small task.
Stanley developed dementia in his early 70s so the decision was made to sell the campground to Stephanie Holcomb. It is still a successful operation to this day.
Stanley then moved back to Baker City and lived with Jim and Mary Jo. He also lived with youngest son Tony and his wife, Dawn, for a while in Montana. Stanley loved to drive and until his last five years or so saw the speed limit sign as a “suggestion.”
Anyone that rode with him knew that. They also knew he was an excellent driver, never having an accident his whole driving career except when his brakes went out on Marble Creek Pass Road and if not for a lone fir tree, would have died going over a 200-foot cliff.
There was never a dull moment when he was around!
Stanley was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Spence; his father, Stanley “Jack” Grove; stepdad, Elwood Spence; brothers, Gerald Grove and Jimmy Spence; and son, Tony Grove. Also his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his brother, Lyle (Ruthie) Grove; sisters, Norma Barnett, Diane “Pat” Davis, Marianne (Donna Snodgrass) Spence. His sons, Charles “Chuck” Grove, James “Jim” (Mary Jo) Grove, Richard “Rick” Grove; daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” (Roy) Baird; daughter-in-law, Dawn (Tony) Grove. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Stanley Grove will be held Friday, Aug 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Baker City Elks Lodge. Please join us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.