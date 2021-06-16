Stella Scott
Baker City, 1929-2021
Stella Mae Scott, 91 years young, of Baker City, died June 6, 2021, at Memory Lane Homes in Baker City, surrounded by family.
Stella was born on Aug. 28, 1929, at Telluride, Colorado, to Laura Boyer and Fred Dixon. In her free time, she loved painting her ceramics, sewing, gardening and was an overall happy homemaker. She was very well known for adoring all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren. She loved spending time in the great outdoors with her family and she loved her evening walks with her late husband, George.
Stella is survived by her daughter, Caroline Wilson, and son, Albert and Teresa Scott of Baker City, Ronnie and Dolly Hess of Heineken, New Hampshire, and Sam and Diana Humphrey of Rifle, Colorado; and her sister, Betty Joe Emerson of Aurora, Colorado.
Stella was preceded in death by her husband, George Scott; her daughter, Vickey Scott; her son, Stan, and Deana Hess; her son-in-law, Curt Wilson; her brother, Roy Lee Richards; her mother, Laura Boyer; and her father, Fred Dixon.
To offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
