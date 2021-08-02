Steven Merrick
Union, 1949-2021
Steven E. Merrick, 71, of Union, died July 27, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital
A celebration of his life will take place later this summer at the Union Baptist Church.
Steven was born on Aug. 28, 1949, at Prairie City to Baxter and Jean (Harding) Merrick. He lived in Baker City, Klamath Falls, Mount Vernon, Hermiston and Union. He graduated from Baker High School and Eastern Oregon State College with a teaching degree. On June 16, 1973, he married Kathryn A. Hiatt.
Steven taught at several school districts in Eastern Oregon and a few other employers. He enjoyed photography, reading, wood working, bird watching and watching baseball. He was a member of the Union Baptist Church.
Steve is survived by his children, Paul D. Merrick (Terra) of Gladstone, Missouri, and Amy J. McCants (Ken) of Union; six grandchildren; his brother, Craig Merrick of McMinnville; his sister, Becky Merrick of Baker City; and 12 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy, and his parents, Baxter and Jean.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
