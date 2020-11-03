Steven Myers
Baker City, 1953-2020
Steven Myers, 67, of Baker City, died on Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.
Steve was born on July 5, 1953, at Baker City to Glenn and Thelma Myers. He was raised and educated in Baker and made many fond memories living the country life with his seven siblings.
Steve’s favorite time of year was late spring and early summer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushroom and berry picking. He especially loved spending time and teaching his grandson, Ethan, about the outdoors.
Steve is survived by his four children, Michael Myers-Gabiola and Amber Gabiola, and Presley and Shakara Kazalb; his brothers, Denny, Tim and Shane Myers, and his sisters, Glenda Myers, Ronda White and Tina Myers Johnson; two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn “Dutch” and Thelma Myers; and his sister, Teresa “Terri” Chase (Myers).
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Steve, the family suggests the Hunt of a Lifetime program through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
