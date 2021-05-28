Steven Norris
North Powder, 1966-2021
Steven Edward Norris, 54, of North Powder, died May 24, 2021, in Redding, California.
He went to Redding to spend his last days with his children. He passed away from cancer with his children by his side.
Steven was born to Gene Edward and Betty Lucille (Hall) Norris on June 23, 1966, in Baker City.
He attended school in North Powder and Winnemucca, Nevada. He loved to fish and go camping with family.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Lucille (Hall) Norris of Fox, Oregon; his sisters, Betty Jean Norris of Redding, California, and Cindy Sue Taylor of Magalia, California; his daughter, Samantha Sills; two grandsons, Matthew Matson and Kamden Hessler of Oakhurst, California; daughter Shania Benner and son Colton Norris of Redding; several nieces and nephews, Mike Norris and family, David Mailoux and family, and Lori Arvans, all of Redding; Shawn, Tanner, Shayla and Zach Taylor of Magalia; several great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Edward Norris; his nephew, Tyler James Taylor; both sets of grandparents, Ben and Amy Norris and Charles and Laura Hall; and aunts and uncles.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel in Anderson, California.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.