Susan McCleary
Richland, 1950-2021
Susan Lynn (Sue) McCleary, 71, of Richland, died April 9, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Her graveside service will take place Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Cemetery followed by a celebration of her life and potluck.
Sue was born on Jan. 3, 1950, near the beach in Torrance, California, with her parents and two younger brothers. She was a surfer girl and the singer in a band with her girlfriends.
Right after graduating from South High School Torrance, in 1968, she moved to Kailua, Hawaii, where she worked for Qantas Airlines and enjoyed traveling the world. She met Frank McCleary on the beach in Maui and they were married in Honolulu in 1973. They were drawn to Richland when they had first visited Frank’s sister, Bette Doshier, who lived there. Frank loved the country life and dreamed of building his own house and having a big garden and orchard. With some convincing, Sue left her family in Hawaii and her job in the airlines so she could raise her kids in the country. When she was pregnant with her daughter Katie she began a job as a substitute mail carrier. Sue continued her career at the Post Office and became known as Richland’s cheerful mail carrier for 37 years until she retired in 2019.
Sue embraced the country life in Richland, joining the garden and quilting clubs, choirs, and dance groups. She served as a Sunday School teacher, a cooking instructor for 4-H, and served in many ways at the Nazarene Church. She won many ribbons at the Baker County Fair in Halfway for her produce, art, and baked goods. Her sweet peaches at the farmers markets were always a hit and quick to sell out first.
She treasured picnics, hiking, surfing, snorkeling, swimming, traveling, making music and dancing with her husband to live music. She loved her friends, family and most of all, her grandkids, cherishing every moment with them.
Sue is survived by her husband of 46 years, Frank McCleary; her son, Sean, and his wife, Bryn McCleary of Portland; her daughter, Katie and her husband, Brent Caulley of McKenzie Bridge, Oregon; five grandchildren, Katelynn, Brook, Adrian, Quinn and Beckett; her brothers, Mark and his wife, Laurie Youngs, of Gresham, and Bill and his wife, JoJo Youngs, of Kailua, Hawaii; and her aunt, Barbara (Hardwick) Bradford of Alexandria, Louisiana.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Joan (Hardwick) Youngs.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Sue the family suggests Hilary Bonn’s Benevolence Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
