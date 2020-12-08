Tahnee Main
Baker City, 1984-2020
Tahnee Lynn Main (Sims), 36, died on Nov. 30, 2020, in an automobile accident on the outskirts of Baker City.
Her graveside service took place Dec. 8 at the Hagerman Pioneer Cemetery in Hagerman, Idaho. Pastor Wayne Crownover of the River City Church in Boise officiated.
Tahnee was born on Feb. 16, 1984, at Twin Falls, Idaho, to Duane and Robin Sims.
Tahnee was only 36 years young when she checked into heaven. At an early age, everybody knew what a special little free spirit we were blessed with, her family said. Her younger years were spent with her big sister, Tecee, and her little brother, Terrance. Yep, she was the middle child.
Tahnee had an adventurous spirit, with no fear. She loved camping with many family members, loved animals of all kinds, and even jumped off bridges. She especially loved our big family gatherings.
Tahnee worked at Ragsdale Mobile Glass in Baker City for her mom and dad. She had the ability to connect with anybody who walked through the doors. Her sweet and bubbly personality was intoxicating. She was on top of the world the day she died.
Tahnee loved God. She had a testimony about how God had helped her through some challenging times in her life. She attended River Front Church and other churches.
Tahnee leaves behind four beautiful boys: Carter, 17, Cooper, 13, Forrest, 10, and little Alexander, 2 years old, and her husband, Andrew Main; her parents, Randy and Robin Schiewe and Duane and Mica Sims; her loving grandparents, Wayne and Lynn Ills, and Wynona Sims; her very best friend and sister, Tecee Ferris (Camron); her little brother, Terrance Sims (Tina); and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Sims; an uncle, and a cousin.
She will be absent in our lives but not in our minds and heart, her family said. God promises that we will all be reunited with her in heaven ... in His time.
The family quoted from John, chapter 14:
“Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God: Trust also in Me. In My Father’s house are many rooms; If it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you.”
Memorial contributions can be made to the New Directions Northwest Tahnee Main Client Fund through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Tahnee or to offer online condolences for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
