Tammy Lansdell

Tammy Marie Lansdell, 50, formerly of Baker City, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 23, 2021.
Funeral plans are being made.
Tammy was born on July 7, 1971, in Vincenzo, Italy, and then moved to Baker City.
She was a loving mother to her children and was always out to have a good time.
At her death, she lived in Florence, Alabama, with her loving husband, Pelmer Lansdell. She was an Alabama football fan, a pool shark, and best friend to many. She will be missed dearly by those she has left behind.
She is survived by her husband, Pelmer Lansdell, along with her four children, Kayla Kirby, Audrey Gutridge, Cody Kirby and Jackie Kirby.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lana Kaye Kirby; her biological father, John Long; and her adoptive father, Jack Garrett.
