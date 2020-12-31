Tanna Morris
Richland, 1947-2020
Tanna Morris, 73, of Richland, died on Dec. 24, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial service will take place Saturday, Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Richland Christian Church. Interment will follow at Eagle Valley Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask and remember social distancing.
Tanna Lee was born on Nov. 2, 1947, at La Grande. She was raised in Adams, Oregon. She attended Adams Elementary School, Pendleton Middle School and graduated from Baker High School.
On July 19, 1998, Allen and Tanna were married in Richland with Gordon Bond officiating. They blended their family of eight children. During her life she worked at Maxi-Mart (located where D & B Supply is) in Baker City, then when Tanna and Allen moved to Richland, she went to work at the Richland Feed & Seed until her retirement.
Tanna loved doing puzzles, every day of her life. She loved to camp on the Snake River. Every summer they lived on the river, where Tanna could fish. She also enjoyed knitting and she was a very talented painter. Tanna loved the summer and red roses. One thing that she always said was “If it is meant to be, it will be.” She will be remembered most for her generosity and kindness.
Tanna is survived by her husband, Allen; her children and many grandchildren; and her sisters, Linda Gentry and Jean Hansen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gary Baldwin; and her stepson, Brian Morris.
Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude’s Boise Hospital through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
