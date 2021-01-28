Taran Moothart
Baker City, 1997-2021
Taran Arthur Moothart, 23, of Baker City, died Jan. 15, 2021.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date, the place and time to be announced.
Taran was born on April 26, 1997, at Baker City to James Moothart and Barbara Rust Moothart-Borello. He was a very adventurous youngster, fun-loving, and spreading joy wherever his feet would take him. Taran was a Christian and loved Jesus with his whole heart.
Taran attended Harvest School and Church services during his youth. While attending high school, he worked at the Main Street Chevron service station in Baker City and welcomed the fatherly advice from his older co-workers. Taran graduated from Baker High School in 2015.
After high school, Taran worked as a welder. He was an employee at R L Piping and Metal Fabrication LLC, working as a highly skilled welder and was sent by his employer to welding jobs all over the United States.
His artistic talent developed with his interest in tattooing himself and close friends. Taran was a very tender-hearted person, generous with his hugs, and was loving toward his family, friends, and animals. He loved to take his dog Moose to the mountains to shed hunt. He loved nature, wildlife, and the mountains.
Taran loved his family and was very protective of them. He was happiest when he was out four-wheeling or hunting with his dad and siblings in the mountains and always ready and eager for a new adventure. He lived life to the fullest, and he was a friend to everyone.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Moothart-Borello of Baker City; his father and stepmother, James and Tina Moothart of Baker City; his brothers, Tyler Moothart and Ronnie Borello of Baker City; his sister, Tarrah Moothart of Seattle; his grandmother, Carla Densley Rust Koplein, and grandfather, Michael Rust; his great-grandmother, Lillian Densley; his nieces, Maddison Wilhelm and Mackenzie Moothart, and his nephew, Lincoln Moothart; and many loving aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Taran was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Jerelene Moothart of Baker City.
Family and friends were a very important part of his life. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Taran Memorial Fund at Old West Federal Credit Union, 2026 Broadway St., Baker City, OR 97814, or by sending them to Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Taran’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
