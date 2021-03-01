Tawni Smith

Haines, 1956-2021

Tawni Smith, 64, of Haines, died on Feb. 5, 2021.

There were no public services.

Tawni was born on May 10, 1956, at Walla Walla, Washington, to Bing Potter and Jan Potter.

She is survived by her sister, Dixie; her half-brother, Jerry Row; her nephew, Jerry Row Jr.; her best friend, Sandy Row; and her friends, Darlene Butcher, Cat Manrow, Clifford Smith, Mike, Emma, Trish, Linda and Charlie.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Potter Row.

All who knew her will miss her. We love you, Tawni, her friends said.

