Ted Dockweiler

Theodore (Ted) Edward Dockweiler, 83, formerly of Baker City, died Aug. 30, 2021, at Sidney, Montana.
His memorial service will take place Sept. 18 at Fulkerson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date in Baker City.
Ted was born on Oct. 2, 1937, at Baker City to Edward and Eva Dockweiler.
Ted acquired his work ethic early in life, delivering newspapers, working on vegetable farms and working on a dairy farm in the La Grande area. Ted worked in both the logging and construction industry throughout his adult life. He owned and operated his own logging business for over 20 years in the Baker City area. In the mid 1980s he worked with writer and movie producer Chuck Sellier maintaining equipment and building movie props. He was well known for his mechanical and operating skills, and he was still being asked to work construction at the age of 80.
Ted joined the United States Army National Guard in March of 1956. He proudly served his country until October 1961.
Ted was an avid outdoorsmen. He treasured his time spent hunting and fishing with his family. His friends and family have fond memories of camping out in the mountains around Baker, four-wheeler rides, cooking over the campfire, hiking, and mining at the family cabin.
Ted is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Polly) Joyce Dockweiler; his five children, Michael (Ginger) Dockweiler, Theresa (Randy) Dennis, Steve Pierce, Randy Dockweiler and Don Pierce; his grandchildren, Amber Taylor, Thomas (Joni) Dockweiler, John (Jessica) Dockweiler, Ami (Kirk) Halvorson, Jenni (Josh) Rounsville-Heaton, Jason (Brenda) Zerbel, Cooper Pierce, Matt Pierce, Christy (Andy ) Harkness and Nikki Pierce. He was also the proud grandfather of 13 great-grandchildren. Ted is also survived by two sisters, Mary Ellen Jackson and Gaye (Bill) Murray, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Eva Dockweiler; three sisters, Lorna Joyce Dockweiler, Evalyn Longfellow and Mildred Jefferies; a brother, Charles Edward Dockweiler; and his first wife, Anna May Brittain.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Ted, the family suggests the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America through Fulkerson Memorial Chapel at www.fulkersons.com.
