‘Tena’ Willis
Baker City, 1934-2020
Latena “Tena” Faye (Anglin) Willis, 85, of Baker City, and formerly of Terrebonne, died Aug. 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Tena was born on Nov. 24, 1934, at Mangum, Oklahoma, to Robert Lee and Vera Anglin. She was the second of four children.
Her family moved to the Willamette Valley in 1947, when she was 13 years old, settling in Harrisburg. She graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1952.
The summer Tena moved to Harrisburg, she met Leon Willis at church, and they began “holding hands under the hymnal.” They dated for the next seven years, until their marriage on Jan. 10, 1954.
In 1955 their first child, Richard (Rick), was born; and in 1959 their daughter, Carla, completed their family.
Tena worked in several different medical offices, including Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene. She also worked in the offices of Georgia Pacific. Later in life, she worked at Walmart and Curves for Women in Redmond. She also attended Linn-Benton Community College to pursue medical interests.
One of her greatest accomplishments was to walk side by side, traveling and teaching with her husband as a pastor’s wife and missionary. The two of them traveled all over the States and other places, including the Philippines, Africa, and the northern part of Canada to Indian villages. This endeavor of their lives lasted close to 40 years. Tena was reminiscing the fact that most of their wedding anniversaries found them in church, speaking and teaching to people.
Her hobbies included making jewelry, reading, writing and singing. She also loved spending time at their “winter home” in Arizona.
Tena loved any time she could have all of her family together in one place. Her entire life was devoted to God and her family. We were blessed to have her all these years, her family said.
Tena is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Leon of Baker City; her son, Rick (Vickie) of Baker City; her daughter, Carla (Mark) Guyett of Baker City; her brother, Perry (Denny) Anglin of Moses Lake, Washington; her sister, Doneta (Dave) Skovbo of Eugene; her grandson, Michael Holt of Eugene; her granddaughter, Lindsay Holt of Harrisburg; four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her brother, Roy; and her great-granddaughter, Violet.
Tena was a longtime member of the Full Gospel Fellow of Churches & Ministers. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Tena, the family suggests donations to Full Gospel Fellowship through Gray’s West & Co., Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Tena or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.