Terry Edmondson Jr.
Formerly of Halfway, 1978-2020
Terry Edmondson Jr., 41, formerly of Halfway, died on Oct. 7, 2020, at his home in Ontario.
Terry Gene Edmondson Jr. was born on Dec. 15, 1978, at Baker to Terry and Kathy Edmondson. His early years were in Halfway. The family then moved to Boise and he attended Collister Elementary School, Hillside Junior High School, Capital High School and Ontario High School.
He met Tonya Jones at Albertsons while working and they were married on June 21, 2003, and had two boys, Brad and Terry III. They later divorced. He was introduced to Heather Leigh-Rose Johnson through his brother, Chris. They were married on March 1, 2013, and had a daughter, Emma Rose.
Terry worked as a driller for Bob Jones Drilling and was also a carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. His favorite color was purple, he enjoyed the fall of the year and his four-legged companion, Maggie.
His sister shared: “He was mischievous as hell, full of life and laughter, and held an incredible amount of love and kindness for everyone in his heart. He was smart and so very funny, and tons of fun to be around. He had an infectious smile that just lit up the room. He was an unexpected and utterly beloved son, and the baby of the family. He was a father who loved his own babies fiercely. He was the fun uncle Terry who all of the kids loved to hang out with. He was a loyal friend who never stopped loving those whom he held close. He was my pain in the butt little brother, always into my stuff, pestering me endlessly to take him and his buddies somewhere, sneaking up behind me to scare me because he knew how mad it would make me. He was my hunting buddy, the only one who I ever laughed my way through the mountains with, and yet somehow still managed to fill my tag. He was my fishing buddy. I never laughed so hard (while he cussed ...) as when I caught every fish on the stringer but one.”
Terry learned to play golf with his Grandpa Frank. He always enjoyed fishing or hunting with family and friends. He especially loved spending time with his Dad. Terry would most like to be remembered for how much he loved his children and family. And no one had a bigger heart than Terry.
Terry is survived by his wife, Heather Leigh-Rose; his children, Brad James Edmondson, Terry Gene Edmondson III and Emma Rose Katherine Edmondson; his parents, Terry Sr. and Kathy Edmondson; his brother, Christopher Michael Edmondson; his sister, Belinda Faye Edmondson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Katherine Umberger, and Gene and Shirley Edmondson.
Terry had shared back in 2017: “I sure wish I could go back to this time and place! I would do so many things different!” and a song that struck a note in his heart was “Whiskey and You.” Terry struggled, he was knocked down, he got up, he worked hard and loved harder. Terry will always hold a special place in our hearts, our hearts are broken, and we will miss him more than there are words, his family said.
Those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Terry may do so to “Hunt of a Lifetime” through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamis
