Terry Williams, 60, of Boise, and formerly of Baker City, died Aug. 14, 2021.
A memorial and celebration of Terry’s life will take place Sunday, Aug. 29 at The Flats, 3705 Highway 16 in Eagle, Idaho, at 11 a.m. MDT. There will also be a live YouTube broadcast at https://youtu.be/yq3JUmTfKec.
Terry was born June 14, 1961, in Baker City, the son of an Eastern Oregon gold miner father (Henry Williams) and artist mother (Ellen Planer Williams), each with passionate interests. It was a way of living Terry and his siblings — Harry Williams, Dana and husband Marvin Endicott, Beth Williams, and Jerry Williams — learned well.
Terry moved to Boise, where he met Teri Ciletti, his best friend. Terry built houses and later was co-owner of Boise Vintage Cycles. As is the case when people do what they love, Terry made friends with others who shared his passions. It is comforting to know that his last day on Aug. 14, 2021, was at a vintage motorcycle race surrounded by many friends.
More than anything, Terry loved his family. His wife Teri was the bedrock of everything he did in life. So too were all his children: Ben, Rocky, Jeremiah, Sarah and Levi. His eight grandchildren always knew that “Papa” was available to have fun with them, all the better if on a motorcycle, a racquetball court, or snowboard.
At the end of a 60-year life of doing what he wanted to do, what would Terry say to those of us who now must live without him? It is simple — find the things you love to do, share them with others, and do them until you’re gone.
Instead of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in honor of Terry.
