Theresa Hilderbrand
Halfway, 1935-2020
Theresa Hilderbrand, 85, of Halfway died July 17, 2020, at her home.
Her graveside service will take place Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, people attending are asked to bring their own chair and to follow social distancing.
Theresa Viola Hilderbrand was born on Feb. 4, 1935, at Norman, Arkansas, to Daniel and Charlotta Hendrix. She was 10 years old when her family rode the train to Oregon. The train was full of soldiers as it was the end of World War II in Europe. Theresa said, “When we lived in Arkansas, we lived by a train track and the soldiers that were being shipped to the war would throw out letters from the train. My brothers and sisters and I would pick them up and give them to my mom who would mail them at the local Post Office.”
When Theresa was in 11th grade her family moved to Prineville to work. Theresa met her future husband, Jimmy Hilderbrand, when he asked her to accompany him to the boat races. They were married on Feb. 9, 1955, after he had returned from Korea.
Theresa worked at the local diner washing dishes. She spent most of her time as a hardworking mother and wife, stacking hay with her husband and canning fruit that her family had gathered. Theresa’s favorite color was blue, she loved roses and enjoyed camping and cross-stitching. She especially loved caring for her little dogs and was proudest of her boys.
Theresa’s life philosophy was to work hard, do a great job and be good to people.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmie (Sheilah) Hilderbrand, Lee Hilderbrand and Johnny (Dondi) Hilderbrand; her sister Lennie’s boys, whom she raised as her own, Tony of Ontario and Monty and his wife, Sarah, of Emmett, Idaho; her brothers, Charlie, John and Earl Hendrix; her sisters, Carolyn, Martha and Jancie; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Hilderbrand; her granddaughter, Ashley; brothers Bill and Dan; and sister, Lennie.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Theresa the family suggests Best Friends of Baker (animal rescue and care) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.