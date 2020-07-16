Thierno Bah
With profound sadness his family announces the passing of Thierno Bah, our beloved foster son, brother, family and friend to all whose lives he touched. He went missing on July 3, 2020, while camping with us in Richland. He was found on Friday, July 10 in the Powder River due to a tragic water accident.
Thierno was laid to rest on Sunday, July 12.
In his 17 years Thierno triumphed more in his life than many others. An orphan from a young age from Guinea in West Africa, he was raised by his uncle until the age of 15. Not allowed to go to school and not much of a future to look forward to, he set off to Brazil to start a new life on his own. After arriving in Brazil, Thierno decided to venture to America, again on his own. He survived many dangerous feats as he traveled by bus, by boat and by foot from country to country for 3 months.
We were given the blessing to cross paths with Thierno, his family said. In our nine weeks together, we can wholeheartedly attest that this beautiful angel of a young man had an unwavering faith in God that inspired us all. Despite all his struggles, Thierno was extremely resilient, calm, focused, kind and humble, and his interactions with everyone around him exuded the utmost respect. We are grateful for the time we shared together as we believe we were blessed to have had Thierno in our lives.
Those who knew Thierno, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He will never be forgotten. We pray Thierno is now joined with his beloved parents in a better place.
Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.