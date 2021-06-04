Thomas Brock
Formerly of Baker City, 1952-2021
Thomas Joseph Brock, 58, formerly of Baker City, died May 23, 2021.
Disposition was by cremation at Stanwood, Washington. Services will be Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at 17222 43rd Ave. N.E. in Arlington, Washington.
Tom resided in Baker County from 1982 to 2010.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1952, at Aurora, Illinois, to Fred and Anne Brock. He graduated from Marmion Military Academy in 1971 and also from Western Illinois University. He served in the Peace Corps, helping in Brazil. Tom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings over the years. Tom was best known for his work ethic and serving others.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Rattray); his daughter, Heather Van Slageren (Martin); his granddaughter, Cara Tryon; his sisters, Sarah Brock, Gail Brock and Judy Norlin (Tim); his brothers, Sean Brock (Donna) and Gary Brock (Trish); many nephews, a niece, and great-nephews and great-nieces.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to one of Tom’s favorite charities, The Mustang Yearly Washington Youth (MYWY), P.O. Box 2379, Woodinville, WA 98072.
