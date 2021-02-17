Thomas Bronson Sr.
Ironside, 1936-2021
Thomas James Bronson Sr., 84, of Ironside, died Feb. 1, 2021, at Boise due to heart complications.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Tom was born on July 20, 1936, at Ontario to Otto and Loise (Domby) Bronson. He grew up on the family ranch northeast of Ironside on Willow Creek. He and his little sister, Lavelle, attended grade school at Malheur City and Grouse Creek. He graduated from high school in Ontario in 1955.
In 1958, he joined the U.S. Air National Guard of Idaho, as a fuel supply specialist. When en route to basic training in Texas, the charter plane that he was in iced up and crashed. Tom and another airman were able to get to a nearby ranch to get help. He was honorably discharged in 1964.
Tom met the love of his life, Lois Affeld, in Ironside at a neighbor’s ranch where she was baby-sitting, when he went to gather up some stray cows. The two were wed on May 20, 1959, at John Day.
Tom and Lois spent the rest of their lives on the Ironside family ranch, raising their four children, along with hay and cows.
Tom was a hard worker who loved to ranch, he was an excellent equipment operator and a hay truck driver. He was very generous in helping others and loved to play practical jokes on friends and family. He enjoyed hunting elk and fishing, if you could get him off the ranch.
He was a member of the Burnt River School Board and a member of the Ironside Road District for many years.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and his wife.
Tom is survived by his children, TJ and Joann Bronson of Ontario, Eric and Rhonada Bronson of Huntington, Peter and Terri Bronson of Prineville and April Bronson of Burns; his grandchildren, James Bronson, Kyle Bronson, Robert Bronson, Wade Bronson, Aaron Langley, Audryonna Langley, Adrian Langley, Kathrine and Lee Butler, Jesse and Wendy Bronson, and Danielle Bronson; and his great-grandchildren, Tanner Harp, Stark Langley and Beorn Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the FFA.
