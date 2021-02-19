Thor Edvalson
Baker City, 1961-2021
Thor Edvalson, 59, of Baker City, died on Feb. 2, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
A memorial and celebration of Thor’s life will take place on Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. This service will be livestreamed. Go to www.bakercityharvest.org, scroll to the bottom and click Youtube.com.
Thor was born on July 13, 1961, at the Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande to Terry and Myrna (Rees) Edvalson. Thor attended grade school in Micronesian Islands and Junior High Preparatory Academy on the Big Island of Hawaii and graduated from La Grande High School in 1980.
He and Johanna were married on Jan. 19, 2016. Barb Borello, a good friend of theirs, introduced them in 2014.
Thor began his career with the Department of Corrections at Snake River Correctional Institution as a correctional officer in 1995 and transferred to Powder River Correctional Facility in 2003. He had just celebrated 26 years with the department and was anxiously planning for retirement with his wife, Johanna.
Thor was well liked and respected by staff and adults in custody alike. His perpetual smile, sense of humor and no-nonsense attitude were just a few traits that served him well on and off the job. Thor spent many of his years at PRCF as a work crew supervisor and took great pride in the work that was done around Baker, Grant and Union counties. He used to say, “Every day is a good day when you get to be outside.” He then moved to receiving and discharge so that he could be close by and take days off.
When his wife got cancer, then wrecked her motorcycle, other than that, no matter what the task, if it was assigned to Thor, it got done. He would simply say, “I’ll take care of it,” and you knew he would. Thor had a genuine interest in people and took every opportunity to make people laugh.
Thor enjoyed sailing, swimming and scuba diving in the Islands. He loved cave exploring and camping on his favorite island, Palau. He loved camping, fishing and kayaking with his wife and grandkids. His favorite football teams were the Oregon Ducks and the Steelers.
His favorite saying, was “No one listens to Edvalson.” Thor made friends with everyone, he had a great smile, and he was always willing to lend a hand.
Thor is survived by his wife, Johanna; his daughters, Maggie Guthrie and Ryan Edvalson; his stepdaughter, Kailyn McQuisten; his stepson, Andrew Davis; his father, Terry and Pat Edvalson; his brothers, Barry Edvalson and Kelly Edvalson; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrna (Rees) Edvalson.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Thor, the family suggests the Cancer Support Group through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
