Timothy Endicott
Baker City, 1960-2012
Timothy Charles Endicott, 60, joined his father and brother in heaven several days ago.
There will be no service at this time, but his family will scatter his ashes at his favorite fishing hole in the future.
Tim was born on April 13, 1960, at Baker City to Alan and Nancy Endicott.
Tim attended St. Francis Academy, where he learned to play the guitar. He played with the church folk group from second to eighth grade. He discovered at an early age that he was blessed with perfect pitch, which enabled him to help tune all band and orchestra instruments at Baker High School. He was a very talented musician and was asked to play stand-up bass with the Grande Ronde Symphony his high school junior and senior years. His first love was always music. He played at Blue Mountain Community College and in several bands during his lifetime, the last being Cougar Mountain, which he truly enjoyed.
Tim was also a talented athlete, playing baseball from Little League through high school as a pitcher. He also enjoyed basketball and football, winning the local Punt, Pass and Kick competition at 8 years old.
He had a great love for his family, including his daughter, Alison, and granddaughter, Lainee, who he didn’t get the chance to enjoy. He was always ready to go fishing and had a beautiful yard and flowers wherever he lived, just like his father.
Tim is survived by his mother; his brother, Doug (Sandy); his daughter, Alison (Steven and Lainee); his nephews, Jason, Nic and Cris Endicott (Lacey and children), and Chase Endicott and sons; and many cousins and friends.
Tim, you have some pretty awesome people to keep you company! Rest in pain-free peace, his family said.
To light a candle for Tim or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
