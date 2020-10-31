Tom Eaton
Baker City, 1954-2020
Tom Eaton, 66, of Baker City, died Sept. 14, 2020, at his home.
A family service with a scattering of ashes will take place at a future date in Richland.
Tom was born to Bud and Juanita Eaton on May 3, 1954, at Susanville, California.
He grew up in Eugene, graduating from Sheldon High School. He moved to Baker City in 1999.
He was a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 2016. During his life, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, competitive pool, and refurbishing old furniture.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Maureen Sinniger; his brother, Steve (Judy) Eaton; nephew, Jason (Deonna) Sinniger; and niece, Rachel Sinniger.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.