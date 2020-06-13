Tony Grove
Formerly of Baker City, 1967-2020
Anthony “Tony” Grove, 52, formerly of Baker City, died May 24, 2020, at Kila, Montana.
Tony was born on Sept. 25, 1967, at Baker City and was raised here. He was married to the love of his life, Dawn Grove, for 30 amazing years. They married at Chugiak, Alaska, in August of 1989.
Tony loved being with his family and teaching his three daughters everything he knew about hunting, fishing, mushrooming for morels, and enjoying family barbecues. He never met a stranger. They always became friends, and he would make sure he was the first to offer help when anybody needed it!
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Grove; his daughters and granddaughters – Jessica and Vivyan Grove, Jennifer, Patrick, Thea, and Mellody Holmquist, and Jozi Grove; his parents, Dolores White and Stanley Grove; his siblings and their spouses, Chuck Grove, Jim (Mary Jo) Grove, Richard Grove, Cyndie (Roye) Baird, and Danny White; his extended siblings, Ellen (Joseph) Rowley and Lorie Berverly; and multiple nephews and nieces.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.