Victoria Ann “Tory” Carnahan, 69, formerly of Baker City, died Nov. 17, 2021, with her family by her side.
Memorial services will take place at a later date in Baker County.
Born on Jan. 9, 1952, in French Camp, California, to George and Kathyrn Purcell, Tory grew up in Sonoma County, graduating from El Molino High School in 1970. She later earned an associate of arts degree from Blue Mountain Community College in 2009.
Tory was married to the late Duane Carnahan in 1980 and they lived in Richland until his passing, then relocated to nearby Baker City.
Tory was a strong, loving, and generous woman, serving as a wife, mother, grandmother, and nurse to everyone in her life. She always put herself last on the list, taking care of others first, including her beloved animals. Tending as a dedicated nurse since 1973, she devoted her heart and time to the compassionate care of her patients all the way from California to Oregon.
She endured so many challenges throughout her life, combating serious health issues over the last several years. Her boys, family, and sense of humor kept her going through it all.
Tory loved nature in all its wonder and beauty, exploring and visiting new places as often as possible. She also found her passion for the arts including drawing, sketching, painting, and some of the most beautiful stained-glass creations.
“It makes me smile thinking of how much Tory loved her sons and the pure unselfish love her sons gave her,” said her sister, Teresa.
Tory is loved and missed by all who knew her.
Tory is survived by three of her sons: Jason Hoecker of Baker City, Eric Carnahan of San Antonio, and Caleb Carnahan and his wife of Baker City. She is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1988; and her first-born son, Michael Hoecker, in 2015.
The family insists the greatest honor to Tory would be a donation to the Humane Society, in lieu of flowers.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.