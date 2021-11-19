Troy Stewart
Baker City, 1962-2021
Troy Hegstad Stewart, 59, of Baker City, aka “Heggie,” “Troyboy,” or “Cabana Boy,” died Nov. 8, 2021, at his residence.
His memorial service will take place on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at the St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City. Military honors will be held at a later date in Palmer, Alaska.
On April 14, 1962, Troy was born in Palmer to Georgia (Small) and Bert Stewart. He attended Hoonah High School, graduating in 1980. After high school, he attended the University of Fairbanks for one year.
He met Lori Anderson in 1983 at a movie theatre she worked at in Colorado Springs, Colorado. On one of their first dates, Lori told Troy she always wanted to see Alaska. Troy and Lori were married on Oct. 24, 1984; at the time, they were living in a small apartment in Anchorage, Alaska, nicknamed by Lori as “Stewart’s Loft.”
On Sept. 24, 1985, Troy and Lori became the proud parents of their first child, Travis. Eventually, they moved to Juneau, where Troy learned to craft dental crowns from Roger Stidolph. Troy decided he loved what he was doing, so he made the decision to join the military to obtain more training through the Army. He worked at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., from March 1987 to June 1991. During this time, Lori and Troy welcomed another baby boy on March 24, 1989. They named him Shane, and their family was complete!
God eventually led the family to Baker City, where Troy was self-employed, owning Classic Crown & Bridge. Thanks to Dr. Whitnah, he was able to do his work out of his office. Troy later sold the business and went back to school in Tacoma, Washington, to become a denturist. He then started Blue Mountain Denture Center.
Troy was involved with the Elks, Knights of Columbus, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and helped start the Quarterback Club. The Stewart family has also been involved with CASA; Troy and Lori have had many foster grandkids through the years and have been affectionately called “Lola” and “Poopa” by them.
He loved meeting new people, making up stories, socializing, and he was always guaranteed to make new friends. The family would like to thank this community for all your love, prayers, and support.
Troy is survived by his wife, Lori Stewart of Baker City; his sons, Travis (Amanda) Stewart of Baker City, and Shane Stewart of Friday Harbor, Washington. He is also survived by one granddaughter, Peyton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Georgia (Small) Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to any of the following organizations: Baker Elks Lodge No. 338, Knights of Columbus, Baker Quarterback Club, or CASA, by sending a check made out to the organization to Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Troy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com. Go Seahawks!
